'What will remain for me will be the memories of the friendship', Rahul Dravid talks about his relationship with Shane Warne

Former Indian captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid walked down memory lane as he spoke about Shane Warne . Rahul Dravid condoled Shane Warne's untimely demise in a video message shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle where he talked about how big of a loss it is for the cricketing world as Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022. The former Indian batter played many games against Shane Warne but also spent a lot of time off the field with him.

"I had the privilege and really I think an honour to be able to compete and play against Shane Warne. But more importantly the privilege of getting to know him personally and playing with him alongside as a colleague. I think that probably will be one of the highlights of my cricketing career. Just to get to know him a lot will be spoken about him as a great cricketer and we all know about that.

"I think what will remain for me will be the memories of the friendship, of the time that we spent together off the field and just the ability to connect this is great about Shane Warne even you did not meet him very often he could make it feel like this was personal. It feels like a really personal loss, you know it's something that really hurts. It's sad and I think that as long as the game is being played, I think someone like Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh will always be remembered," Rahul Dravid added.