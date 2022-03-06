Shane McDermott named as Bangladesh’s fielding coach

Today at 11:11 AM
Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday appointed Shane McDermott as the fielding coach of the Bangladesh national team. Also, Mizanur Rahman has been appointed as the interim fielding coach for home series against Pakistan replacing Ryan Cook who was not continued after T20 World Cup 2021.
In a recent development, Bangladesh Cricket Board appointed Shane McDermott as their fielding coach. McDermott brings a lot of coaching experience with him. He was Sri Lanka team’s fielding coach and Sri Lanka A’s head coach. He has also been interim assistant coach and fielding coach for the Australian senior team. He also has coaching experiences with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.
''His (McDermott) present contract will run up to the end of November 2023. McDermott will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week,'' BCB said in a statement on Saturday.
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo admitted that dropping catches are hurting his side. The team recently dropped nine catches in three ODIs and two T20is against Afghanistan recently where they won the ODI series and T20I series was drawn.BCB had decided to appoint Mizanur Rahman as the interim fielding coach of the side for home series against Pakistan after the T20 World Cup last year as they decided not to renew the contract of Ryan Cook after the tournament
The team will now look to improve their fielding in the future series as it will be an important aspect in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year.
