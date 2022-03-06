IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Kapil Dev's record and becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

Today at 2:57 PM
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday broke Kapil Dev's record at the PCA Stadium in Mohali against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. Ravichandran Ashwin is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game for India only behind former India bowler Anil Kumble.
India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke Kapil Dev's record for being the second-highest wicket-taker on Sunday against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. The off-spinner dismissed Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka to claim his 435th wicket in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled brilliantly in the Test match as Sri Lanka have not been given any opportunity to score runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a classical off-spinning delivery to the left-hander as he edged the ball and Virat Kohli who was standing at slips took a comfortable catch to help Ashwin achieve the massive feat. Anil Kumble with 619 wickets is the only bowler ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket.
Here is how Twitter reacted as Ravichandran Ashwin broke Kapil Dev's record:
Legend!
Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022
To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself.
The way you were going, it was only a matter of time.
Wish you many more! 👍🏻#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eK9SlIc16u
What an achievement!
Congrats @ashwinravi99 on your remarkable achievement of going past the huge tally of 434 wickets of Great Kapil Dev.#INDvSL#SLvsIND #Ashwin#ravichandranashwin pic.twitter.com/EcKmqGym3y— Abhimanyu Singh Chauhan🇮🇳 (@2AbhimanyuSingh) March 6, 2022
Long way to go!
Ashwin goes past @therealkapildev !!#Legend #Ashwin #INDvSL— PRATHAM SINGH (@PRATHAM76821112) March 6, 2022
He's G.O.A.T
Ashwin the 2nd highest wkt taker for India after Kumble.— Sai Subramaniam (@saisudar74259) March 6, 2022
Big record!🇮🇳
Now #Ashwin has gone past the great #KapilDev. #INDvSL— Nitin Menon (@nitinrajmenon) March 6, 2022
What a way to bring up new record!👏
#Ashwin strikes!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) March 6, 2022
What a catch by #Kohli! Looks like he anticipated that!
Come on #TeamIndia 👏👏👏#INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvIND #SLvsIND #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/RQvaFbp2rf
Ashwin is doing it all for India!
India's #drstrange— BHAVIN (@Bhavin_2998) March 6, 2022
master of game#Ashwin pic.twitter.com/wnJ6XGCX1j
True inspiration for many youngsters!
Ravi Ashwin - the journey started almost 11 years ago against the West Indies and now 11 years later he's India's 2nd highest and overall 9th highest wicket taker in Test cricket history. What a bowler, what a champion. pic.twitter.com/JaAmPh3ZbQ— Balamurali Repaka (@bm26_tweets) March 6, 2022
Yes!
Way to go @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/1proVIYXbW— Rajagopalan Krishnan (@rajaryank) March 6, 2022
Take a bow, Ravi Ashwin
Ashwin surpasses great Kapil Dev in terms of wickets...#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/DUrklZbOng— Vatsal Mishra (@vatmishra1) March 6, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.