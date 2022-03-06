 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Kapil Dev's record and becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

    Ravichandran Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:57 PM

    Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday broke Kapil Dev's record at the PCA Stadium in Mohali against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. Ravichandran Ashwin is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game for India only behind former India bowler Anil Kumble.

    India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke Kapil Dev's record for being the second-highest wicket-taker on Sunday against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. The off-spinner dismissed Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka to claim his 435th wicket in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled brilliantly in the Test match as Sri Lanka have not been given any opportunity to score runs. 

    Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a classical off-spinning delivery to the left-hander as he edged the ball and Virat Kohli who was standing at slips took a comfortable catch to help Ashwin achieve the massive feat. Anil Kumble with 619 wickets is the only bowler ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket.

    Here is how Twitter reacted as Ravichandran Ashwin broke  Kapil Dev's record:

    Legend!

    What an achievement!

    Long way to go!

    He's G.O.A.T

    Big record!🇮🇳

    What a way to bring up new record!👏

    Ashwin is doing it all for India!

    True inspiration for many youngsters!

    Yes!

    Take a bow, Ravi Ashwin

