IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Kapil Dev's record and becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke Kapil Dev's record for being the second-highest wicket-taker on Sunday against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. The off-spinner dismissed Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka to claim his 435th wicket in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled brilliantly in the Test match as Sri Lanka have not been given any opportunity to score runs.