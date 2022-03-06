 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in 1st Test match

    India beat Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Mohali.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:22 PM

    India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match which took place in Mohali at the PCA stadium. Ravindra Jadeja was the star with both bat and ball for India as he scored 175 in the first innings and also scalped 5 wickets when he came to bowl in Sri Lanka's first innings helping India dominate.

    India beat Sri Lanka in the first Test match comprehensively by an innings and 222 runs to go one up in the two-match series. This was Rohit Sharma's first match as captain of the Test team and he was spot on throughout the game with his decisions on the field. After having won the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. India got a good start but kept losing wickets regularly.

    However, the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant changed the course of the game. Rishabh Pant played brilliant attacking innings as he smashed the Sri Lanka bowlers all around the park but got out for 96 in 97 balls. From thereon, Ravindra Jadeja took charge of the innings as he scored a fluent century and which helped India post 575/8 in the first innings.

    Sri Lanka had a huge task ahead of them and looked uncomfortable against the Indian bowlers at the crease. It was once again Ravindra Jadeja who bowled beautifully to trap the Sri Lankan batters in both innings. He took 5 wickets in the first innings as the visitors folded for 174. In the second innings, he dismissed 4 batters again.

    Rohit Sharma asked Sri Lanka to follow on as it was a daunting task for the islanders because they were trailing by 400 runs.

    With India in a comfortable position, once again the Indian spinners did a fantastic job in getting wickets of the Sri Lankan batters in the second innings. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to India beating Sri Lanka in the first Test match:

    Sheer dominance by team India!

    No one is gonna stop him!

    Easy win!

    Jaddu remains as sword and shield both for his country!

    Whatta win!

    That's huge win against Sri Lanka.

    Party begins in dressing room

    Team work!

    Massive respect!

    Wow!

