IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in 1st Test match

Today at 4:22 PM
India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match which took place in Mohali at the PCA stadium. Ravindra Jadeja was the star with both bat and ball for India as he scored 175 in the first innings and also scalped 5 wickets when he came to bowl in Sri Lanka's first innings helping India dominate.
India beat Sri Lanka in the first Test match comprehensively by an innings and 222 runs to go one up in the two-match series. This was Rohit Sharma's first match as captain of the Test team and he was spot on throughout the game with his decisions on the field. After having won the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. India got a good start but kept losing wickets regularly.
However, the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant changed the course of the game. Rishabh Pant played brilliant attacking innings as he smashed the Sri Lanka bowlers all around the park but got out for 96 in 97 balls. From thereon, Ravindra Jadeja took charge of the innings as he scored a fluent century and which helped India post 575/8 in the first innings.
Sri Lanka had a huge task ahead of them and looked uncomfortable against the Indian bowlers at the crease. It was once again Ravindra Jadeja who bowled beautifully to trap the Sri Lankan batters in both innings. He took 5 wickets in the first innings as the visitors folded for 174. In the second innings, he dismissed 4 batters again.
Rohit Sharma asked Sri Lanka to follow on as it was a daunting task for the islanders because they were trailing by 400 runs.
With India in a comfortable position, once again the Indian spinners did a fantastic job in getting wickets of the Sri Lankan batters in the second innings.
Here is how Twitter reacted to India beating Sri Lanka in the first Test match:
Sheer dominance by team India!
Comprehensive win. India in top form right through, Sri Lanka sputtered along rather aimlessly in batting and bowling after two okey-dokey sessions on the first day…— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 6, 2022
No one is gonna stop him!
Rohit Sharma as full time Captain Of India:-— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 6, 2022
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
Won.
13 Consecutive Wins.
Easy win!
India What A Win!! @imjadeja Lot More To Come!! 435* Test Wickets For Ash!!#INDvSL— Neshanth Kishor (@neshanthkishor) March 6, 2022
Jaddu remains as sword and shield both for his country!
Congratulations Jadeja and team India. 🇮🇳— GEORGE KALLIVAYALIL (@KALLIVAYALIL) March 6, 2022
What a wonderful test match win for an innings and 222 runs against Sri lanka.
Keep making us proud. pic.twitter.com/PjTjz9TILe
Whatta win!
And that’s why India lives rent free in the head of @daniel86cricket .— Rahul 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@tweets_Sky33) March 6, 2022
What a brutal brutal win for India against Sri Lanka.
Innings and 222 runs.#INDvSL #IndiavsSriLanka #Cricket
That's huge win against Sri Lanka.
India win by an innings and 2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ runs! They lead the two match series 1-0. Ashwin and Jadeja take four wickets each #INDvSL— Mandar Tikam (@MandarTikam) March 6, 2022
Party begins in dressing room
#INDvSL congratulations Team India for good test 🏆wins,— Vijendra Meel (@VijendraMeel10) March 6, 2022
Team work!
Fantastic Win By Team India Men vs Srilanka and Team India Women by Pakistan . Proud of you all. @BCCI @ImRo45 @M_Raj03 #TeamIndia #bcci #CWC22 #BCCI #INDvSL #INDvPAK #INDvSL— Abhijeet Thalkari (@AbhiThalkari) March 6, 2022
Massive respect!
Congrats India on a thumping win!— Arnob (@CrispConundrums) March 6, 2022
Relieved that Jadeja couldn’t get the 10-for, Shakib still remains as the only active allrounder to do so! 🤪
Would have been a major addition in Jadeja’s CV to be dubbed as a better allrounder than Sakib. (He probably is, in tests)#INDvSL
Wow!
A huge win for India in Rohit Sharma's first as Test captain, and Virat Kohli's 100th as a player 🙌— Mohd Ashraf (@ashraf07373) March 6, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja the star with his 175* and nine wickets #INDvSL
