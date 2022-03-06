IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma credits bowlers after India win first Test against Sri Lanka

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led his team to their first win under his captaincy in Test cricket against Sri Lanka in Mohali. India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings in 222 runs as they get ready for the second match which is a day-night Test match is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match of the series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs. India lead the series 1-0 as they head to the final match of the series which is set to take place in Bengaluru. The day-night Test match which will be played with the pink ball will be another milestone for Rohit Sharma as he will be captaining for the first time in a pink-ball Test.

Rohit Sharma won his first match as captain of the Test team and did a great job leading India from the front. In the post-match presentation, the Indian captain credited the bowlers for the win.

"It was a good start [to my captaincy career]. I never thought it was going to be that kind of a Test that gets over in three days. It was a good batting wicket with help for spinners and seamers. Credit to our bowlers who bowled in tandem and applied pressure," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

"We knew it is a fast outfield and runs would be easier to come if you dig in. We were just waiting for an odd one to bounce differently and their batters to make mistakes."

Ravindra Jadeja was declared player of the match for his all-around contribution in the game. Jadeja scored 175 in the first innings and also picked up 9 wickets in the game.

In the post-match presentation, Ravindra Jadeja said that he gets positive vibes while playing in Mohali.

"This is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I always get positive vibes. I was looking to build a partnership with Rishabh Pant and rotated strike as I was enjoying his batting," he stated.

"To be honest, I don't know about stats [hundred and ten-for] but I am happy to do well with bat and ball. When you perform like this, you feel very confident. I haven't done anything differently with my batting, just backing my instincts. I try to settle down and after that, I play my shots. I try to keep it simple."

On being asked about the pink-ball Test match which is in Bengaluru Ravindra Jadeja said, " I haven't played with the SG pink ball, so it will be something new. Hopefully, it will be good only after a couple of days of practice. I always love bowling with the SG ball".