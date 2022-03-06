IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is turning everything into gold, tweets Sachin Tendulkar on his performance

Jadeja scored unbeaten 175 runs to help India post a total of 574/8 before declaring the first innings. On the third day , Jadeja again showcased his brilliance as he picked five wickets for 41 runs with his left-arm spin. This is his 10th five wicket haul in the red-ball cricket. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised Jadeja for his performance taking to social media.