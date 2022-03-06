IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is turning everything into gold, tweets Sachin Tendulkar on his performance

Today at 2:20 PM
India are dominating the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali as they enforced the follow-on on the opposition. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role for India as he played a knock of unbeaten 175 runs in the first innings and picked a five wicket haul restricting the opposition on total of 174.
India are playing against Sri Lanka in the opening test of a two-match series in Mohali and are dominating the contest with ease. India chose to bat first on a surface helpful for batsmen initially. Hanuma Vihari scored 58 runs, Rishabh Pant played a knock of 96 runs. However the highlight of the match so far has been contribution by Rvaindra Jadeja.
Jadeja scored unbeaten 175 runs to help India post a total of 574/8 before declaring the first innings. On the third day , Jadeja again showcased his brilliance as he picked five wickets for 41 runs with his left-arm spin. This is his 10th five wicket haul in the red-ball cricket. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised Jadeja for his performance taking to social media.
".@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! Wonderful performance. #INDvSL," Sachin tweeted.
.@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! 🏏— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022
Wonderful performance.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/lBm6knZGNd
Ravichandran Ashwin has also achieved a milestone as he entered the top-10 list of most wickets in Tests. Ashwin dismissed Lahiru Thirimane taking his 433rd wicket equalling the former Sri Lankan cricketer Rangana Herath.
