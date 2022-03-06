IND vs SL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin equals Kapil Dev's record

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin equalled Kapil Dev's record in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. India has been dominating the match against the visitors and has given no chance to them as they look on course to win the Test match by an innings. Ravindra Jadeja has been magnificent throughout the Test match as he has not allowed Sri Lankan batters to take the game away from India. Jadeja took 5 wickets in the first innings of the game.