IND vs SL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin equals Kapil Dev's record

Indian off-spinner on Sunday equalled legendary all-rounder and world cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's record in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin are now tied at 434 wickets and the only Indian bowler who has more wickets than them in is Anil Kumble.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin equalled Kapil Dev's record in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. India has been dominating the match against the visitors and has given no chance to them as they look on course to win the Test match by an innings. Ravindra Jadeja has been magnificent throughout the Test match as he has not allowed Sri Lankan batters to take the game away from India. Jadeja took 5 wickets in the first innings of the game.
However, it is Ravichandran Ashwin who has looked threatening with the ball as Sri Lankan batters have been lucky enough to survive whenever he comes on to bowl. The right-arm off-spinner got rid of Pathum Nisanka's wicket in the second innings to equal the great Kapil Dev's record for being the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.
In the first innings, Sri Lanka got bowled out for 174 runs which is a run less than what all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored in the game. Rohit Sharma asked the visitors to follow on as they look to save the first Test match against India in Mohali.
