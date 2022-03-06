IND vs SL 2022 | 'I suggested that we should ask Sri Lanka to bat', says Ravindra Jadeja on India's declaration

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been at his absolute best in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Ravindra Jadeja has performed brilliantly with the bat as he belted the Sri Lankan bowlers in the first Test match of the series in Mohali on his way to an unbeaten 175. The left-handed batters' innings consisted of 17 boundaries and 3 sixes as he reached the score after facing 228 balls with a strike rate of 76.75. India posted 574/8 in the first innings against the visitors.

However, the talking point for the fans on the internet was the decision of the Indian team to declare when Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 175 and could have gone on to score his first double century in Test cricket. But, Ravindra Jadeja in a press conference after the end of the day explained the reasoning behind it.

In the press conference, Ravindra Jadeja said, "I also told them that there is variable bounce and deliveries have started turning. So I sent a message that there is something on offer from the strip and I suggested that we should put them in to bat now itself.

"Since they were tired, it was not easy to play the big shots straightaway and bat for long hours. So the plan was to declare quickly and exploit the fatigue of the opposition batters," Ravindra Jadeja further explained.

The left-arm bowler explained how the pitch was behaving and said, "When I was batting, there were some deliveries that turned and some kept low. There was natural variation off the surface and that was the plan. To keep the ball on the stumps and if we keep it on stumps, it can go straight or also turn from the same spot, and that's what happened.“My first ball (to Karunaratne) turned and the second ball I thought that I will bowl on the fourth stump and if it turns or stays low, there was always a chance of getting a wicket.”