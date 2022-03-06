ICC Women’s World Cup | Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana script world record with 122-run partnership against Pakistan

ICC Women’s World Cup has commenced and India are playing against Pakistan in their tournament opener. India opted to bat first winning the toss and made a good start to the innings as they were at 96/1 in 21 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored 52 runs while Deepti Sharma was dismissed on 40 runs later and there was regular fall of wickets after that. India were at 114/6 and they were in danger of putting a low total.

However Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar changed the game with their partnership. Rana scored unbeaten 53 from 48 balls studded with four boundaries and Vastrakar played a knock of 67 runs from 59 balls. Both of them scored 122 runs together which is the highest partnership for the seventh wicket in Women’s World Cup and ODIs. The previous record was set by New Zealand's NJ Browne and SJ Tsukigawa of 104 runs against England in 2007.

"It wasn't a good start for me, I want to attack the batters and maintain my consistency, but I think I pulled it back, 2 for 45 was pretty good. I want to bowl according to situations, the target is chaseable, the wicket looks flat and the ball is coming nicely onto the bat. The partnership was good, we can learn from them, we have good batters on our side as well. My responsibility is to build partnerships with the other batters," Nida Dar said at innings break.