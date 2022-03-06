I found it difficult to believe that this can be true, says Ravindra Jadeja on Shane Warne’s demise

Former cricketing great Shane Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand at the age of 52. Several former cricketers and also current crop of cricketers have shared their experiences of playing with the legend and Ravindra Jadeja is the new name to pay tribute to Warne.

Warne was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008 and Jadeja played a crucial role in the team's title winning run. Jadeja said that it was difficult to believe that the news of Warne’s demise is true.

“It was a shocking news. The moment I heard it, I was so sad and I wasn't feeling well. I found it difficult to believe that this can be true,” Jadeja said when asked about his time spent with Warne.

Jadeja was a youngster when he joined RR for the inaugural season. However, he played a role of finisher and also contributed with the ball. He said that sharing the dressing room with the Australian leg-spinner was a huge thing for youngsters.

“When I first met him in 2008, he was already a legend and I couldn't believe that I would be playing alongside a player of Shane Warne's stature," he stated.

"We were just coming out of our U-19s and to share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing for youngsters like us. He gave me a huge platform and post U-19, it was a direct entry into the IPL."

Jadeja also expressed that Warne's death shows the fickle nature of life.

“His death shows that there are no certainties in life. Anything can happen anytime and this kind of news suddenly shocks you to 'what the hell is happening?' I want to pray to Almighty that his soul rests in peace,” he said.