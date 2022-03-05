WATCH: Australia’s Alana King attempts at recreating ‘ball of the century’ pays tribute to Shane Warne

Chasing the target, England were restricted on 298/8 and lost the game. Alana King was the highest wicket-taker for Australia as she picked three wickets conceding 59 runs. In the 28th over of the innings, King was bowling against Tammy Beaumont. King recreated the ‘ball of the century’ by legend Shane Warne turning an delivery from outside leg. Tammy Beaumont stepped down the wicket but was beaten on the outside edge wicketkeeper made no mistake with gloves.