    WATCH: Australia’s Alana King attempts at recreating ‘ball of the century’ pays tribute to Shane Warne

    Alana King attempted to recreate the 'ball of the century' by Shane Warne

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:43 PM

    After the demise of Shane Warne on Friday due to a suspected heart attack several former and current cricketers have paid tribute to Australian cricketing great. ICC Women’s World Cup is going on currently and Australia’s Alana king tried to recreate the famous ‘ball of the century’ bowled by Warne.

    ICC Women’s World Cup started on March 4. Australia and England were up against each other in the third match of the tournament and Australia won by 12 runs. England Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Batting first, Australia posted a total of 310/3 courtesy of 130 runs from Rachael Haynes. Meg Lanning scored 86 runs from 110 balls. 

    Chasing the target, England were restricted on 298/8 and lost the game. Alana King was the highest wicket-taker for Australia as she picked three wickets conceding 59 runs. In the 28th over of the innings, King was bowling against Tammy Beaumont. King recreated the ‘ball of the century’ by legend Shane Warne turning an delivery from outside leg. Tammy Beaumont stepped down the wicket but was beaten on the outside edge wicketkeeper made no mistake with gloves. 

