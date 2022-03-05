Shane Warne to receive state funeral, confirms Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Former cricketing great Shane Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 and the cricket fans were in shock hearing the update. Former players have paid tribute to him and now the country’s Prime Minister has also announced a state funeral to be conducted for him.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the nation was bewildered with the sudden loss and he will receive the state funeral.

"In recognition of Warne's "national achievements, his family will be offered a state funeral," Morrison said in a statement.

"This will be done in consultation with the Warne family.”

Also the Great Southern Stand at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be renamed in the spinner’s honour. Victoria’s minister for Tourism and Sport, Martin Pakula has made the announcement confirming the same.

"We will be renaming the Great Southern Stand the S.K. Warne stand and we'll be doing that as soon as we possibly can," Pakula said.

"I can think of no finer tribute to the greatest cricketer this state has produced than to rename the stand the S.K. Warne stand and no matter whatever happens to that stand in the future whether it's rebuilt, refurbished, renovated, it will remain the S.K.”