Shane Warne a once-in-a-century type cricketer, says Australian captain Pat Cummins

It came as a rude shock to the cricketing world when the news of Shane Warne's demise broke out. Shane Warne aged 52 passed away on March 4 in Thailand and Australian captain Pat Cummins paid his respects to the great in a video message shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter hailing him as a hero.
Australian captain Pat Cummins paid his respects to the spin wizard Shane Warne who created magic every time he stepped on the cricket field. In a video message, Pat Cummins said, "The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing."
"Warnie was an all-time great, a once-in-a-century type cricketer, and his records will live on forever. We all grew up watching Warnie, idolising him. We all had his posters on the wall" Pat Cummins said.
Australia's Test skipper further added, "It has been a really tough day after the passing of Rod. We just wish the best for both families".
Pat Cummins added that Shane Warne was loved by the Australian cricketers and was admired for his showmanship. The fast-bowler also went on to say, "The way he just willed himself and the team around him to win games for Australia... and above all else, his incredible skill as a leg spinner."
