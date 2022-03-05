Shane Warne a once-in-a-century type cricketer, says Australian captain Pat Cummins

Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 in Thailand and according to reports the spin great suffered a heart attack. The spin-great from Australia is hailed as one of the best leg-spinners to have ever played the game. Cricketing greats and fans from all around the world have expressed their shock and disbelief as after Rod Marsh, Shane Warne is another Australian great who passed away on the same day.