No changes in the law regarding bouncers, says MCC

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has said that there is no immediate need to change the rules regarding short-pitched bowling and bouncers can stay in the game. Currently, ICC allows two bouncers in an over up to head height but the helmet-strikes are on the rise and in concussions due to it.

Cricket has been evolving continuously. The bouncers are being used more in the game by pacers to surprise batsmen and dismiss them. MCC , who are guardians of the game, decided in February 2021 to find whether the modern laws are fit for the modern game as the helmet-strikes have been increased as compared to pre-helmet day. MCC has reached a conclusion and has said that there is no need to change laws regarding short-pitched deliveries.

MCC can confirm that after extensive research in the area, the outcome is that there will not be a change in the law,notably when remaining on the field after a head strike which could be concussive,” club said in a statement.

The conclusion has been reached under the consideration that the existing laws offer protection for batsmen and also provides deterrents for bowlers.A spokesman from ICC said that the decision was taken through a survey.

"The consultation reached out to many different stakeholders in the game. The data collected was then debated by various committees and sub-committees within the Club before the decision was reached," spkesman said to Cricbuzz.

Jamie Cox of MCC said that short-pitched bowling is an important part of the game and to change it would change the game.

“As with any potential change in the laws, the key aspect is to ensure that it is appropriate for all levels of the game. The results of the consultation show that short-pitched bowling, within the Laws, is an important part of the makeup of the sport and in fact, to change it would materially change the game,” Cox stated.

"However, given that the laws allow for umpires to intervene should they believe that there is a safety consideration with the batter on strike, we encourage them to use their discretion and ensure that any risk of injury is minimised."