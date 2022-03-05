 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami get involved in hilarious mix-up

    Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a hikarious mix-up.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:15 PM

    Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were involved in a hilarious mix-up in the first Test match of the series which is taking place in Mohali. Both players while batting together because of miscommunication were seen running towards the same end which could have resulted in a run-out but didn't.

    Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were involved in one of the most hilarious mix-up during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The confusion between Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami happened when India had reached a score of 530 and Vishwa Fernando was bowling the 124th over of the Indian innings.

    Ravindra Jadeja was on strike as he played the ball with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region for a single. However, the calling between the two players was not great as Jadeja called Shami for the second run but in the middle of the run started running back towards the bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were seen running towards the same end which could have resulted in a run-out.

    However, Vishwa Fernando failed to grab the ball cleanly and did not realise what was happening at the other end because of which Mohammed Shami got the chance to go back to the batting end resulting in him not getting out.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    What is goin' on here! XD XD XD😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

    Unbeaten!

    Ha!

    Heights of comdey!😂🤣

    Sri Lanka failed!😂😂

    Oooops!

    May be you are right!

    Hahaha! Shami is Legend

    Jaddu be like: Jhookega nai....

    Well happens sometime!

