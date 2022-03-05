Great Southern Stand at MCG to be renamed in honour of Shane Warne

Today at 10:31 AM
Australian cricketing great Shane Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand at the age of 52 and several cricketers have paid him tribute. The Great Southern Stand at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed in Warne’s honour according to a recent development.
In shocking news to the cricketing world, Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack. The entire cricketing world is in shock with the news. Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula announced that the Great Southern Stand will be renamed in the honour of Shane Warne.
"I don't want to talk through talk about the renaming process other than to say I had a conversation with Dan a couple of hours ago and he's exchanged messages with Shane's brother and whilst they might be a technical process that would normally be gone through, sometimes you need to dispense with that," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Pakula as saying.
"You need to respond in the way that I think the whole community would think is appropriate," he added.
Warne revived the art of leg-spin in international cricket with his brilliance. He is the second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 wickets throughout his international career.
