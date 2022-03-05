Glenn Maxwell breaks down in an interview while sharing memories of Shane Warne

Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4 in Thailand sending shockwaves around the world as he was only 52. Cricketers from across the world condoled the spin wizard's death along with players who were close to him, Glenn Maxwell was one such player who broke down during an interview.

Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne passed away on March 4 in Thailand after suffering a heart attack according to reports. The spin-legend was brilliant at his craft and his skill was unmatched as he spun a web around batters in his playing days. Shane Warne's untimely demise sent shockwaves around the world and condolences poured for him. Many cricketers who played with the Australian greats shared memories of the enigmatic personality that the leg-spinner was.

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell while speaking in an interview with Fox Sports broke down while recalling his memories with Shane Warne. During the interview, Glenn Maxwell said that Warne will be missed dearly.

"We've lost someone with immeasurable knowledge of the game, someone that's going to be dearly missed. Warnie actually got me to the Stars. Sorry... umm, yeah, we had a really good relationship. Just broken," Maxwell stated.

"I was actually lucky enough to play my second ever grade game against Warnie. I was about 16 or 17 and thought I was fortunate then. But to get to play with him at the Stars and post his career, become good friends off the field and sort of be a part of his inner sanctum... it's a hard morning."

Glenn Maxwell further added that the Australian cricketing great was a pretty lif-loving person.

"He was a pretty life-loving person. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more caring, loyal, generous person than him. He gave his time to pretty much every cricketer that came through. He saw every leg spinner that was playing international cricket, state cricket when he was commentating, he'd be out there helping them out. That was just the sort of person he was, he just gave his time so generously. He found a way to, he inspired multiple generations of players wanting to be Shane Warne. That’s the legacy he's going to leave," Maxwell revealed.

"He was (fun to be around). Even just to talk to him about normal stuff, he was just so knowledgeable and so caring and friendly. When myself and Finchy (Aaron Finch) started playing poker with him and going around to his house, being openly invited to just have these nice chats with him, we’d always make an effort to turn up early so we could talk about other stuff. He was just so giving with his time and more than happy to give back."

"As far as Australian cricket goes, we've lost someone with immeasurable knowledge of the game, someone that's going to be dearly missed. I went around and saw Finchy this morning... I only woke up to the news this morning. It's been a tough morning. I just want to send my whole love to (Shane's family)."