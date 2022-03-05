‘A leader who turned everything he touched into gold’ Rajasthan Royals pays tribute to Shane Warne

Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne passed away on Friday from a suspected heart attack. Warne made his Test debut against India in 1992 and scalped 708 Test wickets during his 15-years international career. After bidding farewell to international cricket, Warne was also one of the prominent faces in T20 cricket. He led Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 and defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final by three wickets.

Warne showcased his leadership skills in the tournament and youngsters like Rvaindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan flourished under his leadership in that season. According to Mohammad Kaif he introduced the concept of 'horses for courses' which intends to field playing XI according to the pitch. After the tragic news of his death, Rajsthan Royals shared a heartfelt note for Warne on social media.

Shane Warne. The name stands for magic. Our first Royal; a man who made us believe that impossible is just a myth. A leader who walked the walk, talked the talk, and turned underdogs into champions. A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold," the note from the Royals began.

"We don't have the words to express what we truly feel at the moment, but what we know is that the world is poorer today, as it will now exist without his smile, his brilliance, and his attitude to live life to its fullest. We're completely heartbroken, as are millions of cricket fans all around the world,”