Women's World Cup 2022 | Hayley Matthews’ all-round show helps West Indies stun New Zealand in tournament opener

Matthews, as an opener, hit a magnificent 119 off 128 balls, with 16 fours and a six, to propel West Indies to 259/9 after New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and asked them to bat. Devine then fought hard with the bat, scoring 108 off 127 to keep New Zealand in the hunt, but received little support as they were bowled out for 256 in 49.5 overs. Matthews, with her off-spin, contributed as well, returning 2-41 in her 10 overs.