Women's World Cup 2022 | Hayley Matthews’ all-round show helps West Indies stun New Zealand in tournament opener

Today at 3:51 PM
The 2022 Women’s World Cup has begun with a massive upset as hosts New Zealand have suffered a nail-biting three-run defeat against West Indies in the tournament opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Hayley Matthews, who had struck 119 off 128 balls and took 2-41, was adjudged Player of the Match.
Star all-rounder Hayley Matthews helped West Indies to an upset victory over hosts New Zealand in a nail-biting opening match of the 2022 Women's World Cup on Friday, March 27, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Matthews, as an opener, hit a magnificent 119 off 128 balls, with 16 fours and a six, to propel West Indies to 259/9 after New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and asked them to bat. Devine then fought hard with the bat, scoring 108 off 127 to keep New Zealand in the hunt, but received little support as they were bowled out for 256 in 49.5 overs. Matthews, with her off-spin, contributed as well, returning 2-41 in her 10 overs.
Stafanie Taylor (30), Shemain Campbelle (20), and Chedean Nation (36) chipped in with handy contributions with the bat as well to take West Indies to a challenging total. For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr were the picks of the bowlers, sharing five wickets between them.
It was a thrilling curtain-raiser to the eight-team tournament, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The final will be played in Christchurch on April 3.
- Hayley Matthews
- Sophie Devine
- Stafanie Taylor
- Icc Womens World Cup 2022
- West Indies Womens Cricket Team
- New Zealand Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.