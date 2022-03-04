WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar looks ecstatic as he heads to Rawalpindi stadium to watch historic first Pakistan vs Australia Test

Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that he was delighted at full-fledged international cricket returning to Pakistan while he was on his way to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to watch the action live from the stands on Friday, February 27. Akhtar took to social media and shared a video of himself stuck in traffic while he was on his way to the stadium. There were also tight security arrangements made as Australia's arrival marked the return of full-fledged international cricket to Pakistan.