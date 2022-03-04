WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar looks ecstatic as he heads to Rawalpindi stadium to watch historic first Pakistan vs Australia Test

Today at 5:29 PM
Australia are playing their first match in Pakistan after 24 years in their first of the three-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has shared his thoughts while he was on his way to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on this historic occasion.
Australia went up against Pakistan in the first of the three-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This was Australia’s first visit to Pakistan since 1998, and they will play a few limited-overs contests once the Test series concludes.
Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that he was delighted at full-fledged international cricket returning to Pakistan while he was on his way to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to watch the action live from the stands on Friday, February 27. Akhtar took to social media and shared a video of himself stuck in traffic while he was on his way to the stadium. There were also tight security arrangements made as Australia's arrival marked the return of full-fledged international cricket to Pakistan.
"Going to the Pindi Stadium after a very long time. I am very happy. Last time I played here, after that I haven't been to the stadium to watch a match," Akhtar said in the video shared on social media.
Further, Akhtar thanked Cricket Australia (CA) and Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) for making the tour possible, adding that this was the first time since his playing days that he visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to watch an international cricket match from the stands.
Here's the video:
Very happy to see Test Cricket of highest level in my city Rawalpindi.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022
Going to be with you all welcoming Australia to our grounds. #cricket #pakistan #australia pic.twitter.com/UR7aOKgNsI
Pakistan, after opting to bat, reached 221/1 in 77.1 overs on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. Imam-ul-Haq is still in the middle, on 120, along with Azhar Ali, who is batting on 52.
