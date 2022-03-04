WATCH | Ravi Shastri congratulates Virat Kohli on his 100th Test match, shares an unseen Kohli video

Today at 11:13 AM
Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has congratulated Virat Kohli in a unique way as he is set to play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. Shastri shared a video of Kohli where he was seen taking ‘Tracer Bullet’ challenge given by Ravi Shastri while commentating in a India game.
India are all set to play the series opener of Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. The match has been talked about so far as Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test of the international career. Kohli was also captaining the Test side until recently. He along with Ravi Shastri formed a formidable captain-coach duo to achieve great heights in Test cricket.
India were runner-up in the inaugural World Test Championship. The team performed well in Tests away from home and pace attack excelled. Shastri stepped down from the coaching responsibillity after the T20 World Cup last year. He congratulated Kohli for his 100th Test sharing a video on social media where the right-hander was seen taking a ‘Tracer Bullet’ challenge.
The caption of the video read:
"100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It's been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers...@imVkohli #VK100."
100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. Its been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers…🤗 @imVkohli #VK100 pic.twitter.com/iGeoxyrEzQ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 3, 2022
