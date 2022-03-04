SA vs BAN 2022 | Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal return in Bangladesh Test squad for South Africa tour

Bangladesh will start practice in South Africa from March 14 after their arrival on March 12 for a three-match ODI series, and then a two-match Test series across four venues. The ODI series against South Africa will begin on March 18 at SuperSport Park, Centurion, which is a part of the World Cup Super League. Then, they play the two Tests, the part of the World Test Championship, which will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.