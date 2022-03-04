SA vs BAN 2022 | Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal return in Bangladesh Test squad for South Africa tour

Today at 1:08 PM
Bangladesh will tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests, starting from March 18 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. They have recalled Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan in the Test squad, while Fazle Mahmud and Mohammad Naim have been dropped from the squad for the longest format of the game.
Bangladesh will start practice in South Africa from March 14 after their arrival on March 12 for a three-match ODI series, and then a two-match Test series across four venues. The ODI series against South Africa will begin on March 18 at SuperSport Park, Centurion, which is a part of the World Cup Super League. Then, they play the two Tests, the part of the World Test Championship, which will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, two of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers of all time, have been included in the Test squad. Tamim, who will also lead Bangladesh in the ODIs against South Africa, missed the Test leg of the New Zealand tour due to multiple thumb injuries. Shakib, on the other hand, skipped the New Zealand tour due to personal reasons.
However, Fazle Mahmud and Mohammad Naim have failed to make the cut in the Test squad. Fazle had previously earned his place in the side on the back of impressive numbers in domestic first-class cricket, while Naim, ideally a limited-overs specialist, had made his debut in the second New Zealand Test in Christchurch, but made little impact.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, did not make any change in the ODI squad that recently beat Afghanistan 2-0 at home. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed, who is still uncapped in ODIs, is the only addition to the squad. Khaled, 29, has played three Tests so far, managing only one wicket.
Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan
Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.