Reports | Shane Warne passes away of ‘suspected heart attack’ at 52

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has reportedly died of a suspected heart attack, aged 52. Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, and arguably the greatest leg-spinner ever played cricket, having retired as Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker.

In what comes to be terribly shocking news, Australia legend Shane Warne has reportedly passed away of a suspected attack. He was 52 when died on March 4. A report by Fox Sports read that Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a 'suspected heart attack.' “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course. More to follow... Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here