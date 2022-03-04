IPL 2022 | Steffan Jones back as Rajasthan Royals’ high performance fast bowling coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are pooled into Group A in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, starting from March 26. Ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition, RR have announced the appointment of Steffan Jones, former county fast bowler from Wales, as their new high performance fast Bowling coach.

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) divided all ten franchises into two virtual groups based on the number of championships followed by the number of final matches played by the respective teams for the 15th edition of the tournament, beginning on March 26. Group A includes Rajasthan Royals (RR), along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ahead of IPL 2022, RR announced the appointment of Steffan Jones as their new High-Performance fast bowling coach. Jones, a former pacer from Wales, had previously served as RR’s fast bowling coach in 2019.

Now, as part of his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing high quality training, guidance and support to all bowlers who are part of the RR’s set-up throughout 2022, with a focus on the off-season and in the build up to the upcoming season.

“I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again. With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I'm looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes.” said Jones, on his appointment, in a statement.

Kumar Sangakkara, RR's director of cricket, was all praise for Jones after the latter’s appointment.

"Steffan has been closely associated with the franchise over the past few years so he understands the culture perfectly, and brings with him a very able coaching style, which has been appreciated by both players and management in the past," Sangakkara said.

"We are delighted to welcome him back to the franchise in his new role, wherein he will be working with our bowlers and providing support to them throughout the year, and we're confident his expertise can guide us to newer heights," he added.