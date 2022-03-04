IND vs SL 2022 | Virat Kohli look to join an elite list by scoring century in his 100th Test

Today at 9:05 AM
Virat Kohli will play the 100th Test of his career against Sri Lanka in Mohali starting from Friday and will look to join an elite list including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla and Joe Root. Kohli can become the first Indian to score a century in the 100th Test and join the elite list.
India are all set to play the opening fixture of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The game will start on Friday and the Test is mostly discussed as it will be 100th Test of career for Virat Kohli, Kohli will become the 12th Indian to reach 100 Tests. The Indian players who have played 100 Tests include Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag.
Several former cricketers have congratulated Kohli for achieving the feat. However, he can reach another landmark by scoring a century in his 100th Test. Kohli became the first Indian to score a hundred in his 100th red-ball game. He will also join the elist list of batsmen who have done so in the past and will be 10th batsmen overall.
The Delhi-based cricketer has scored 7962 runs in 99 Tests with an average of 50.39. This series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as a leader in whites. He will look to have a winning start to his leadership and the team are favorites going into the series.
Virat Kohli's felicitation ceremony.#VK100 #100thTestForKingKohli #INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/mDorGbDB1l pic.twitter.com/5qAXliQMqh— Mihir Dhawan (@imMdhawan) March 4, 2022
