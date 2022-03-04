IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli plays an imperious straight drive in his 100th Test

Today at 12:17 PM
Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match at Mohali against Sri Lanka is one of the greatest achievements of his career. The former Indian captain played a glorious straight drive which was pleasing to the eyes of every cricket fan early in his innings as India looked solid after the first session.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match in Mohali against Sri Lanka which is one of the biggest moments in his career so far. Virat Kohli is one of the few people of this era who has managed to climb the mountain of hundred Tests. In the first Test against Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first.
Rohit Sharma along with Mayank Agarwal came to open the batting for India. Both batters looked in superb form as they were quick of the blocks and runs were flowing easily for both of them. However, Rohit Sharma once again got dismissed as he tried to pull Lahiru Kumara over fine-leg. Mayank Agarwal too was not able to last for long and was adjudged LBW as he failed to get bat on Lasith Embuldeniya's ball.
This is when Virat Kohli walked out to bat to a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the PCA stadium in Mohali. The crowd cheered Virat Kohli on as he faced the fourth ball of the 18th over.
After getting his eye in, it was Vishwa Fernando's second ball of the 21st over as Virat Kohli played an absolutely gorgeous straight drive which resulted in four runs. Kohli was early to judge the length of the ball and positioned himself in line for the stroke which looked beautiful and seemed like the right-handed batter was in complete control of the shot while looking confident.
If class had a face!
