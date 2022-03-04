IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli plays an imperious straight drive in his 100th Test

Rohit Sharma along with Mayank Agarwal came to open the batting for India. Both batters looked in superb form as they were quick of the blocks and runs were flowing easily for both of them. However, Rohit Sharma once again got dismissed as he tried to pull Lahiru Kumara over fine-leg. Mayank Agarwal too was not able to last for long and was adjudged LBW as he failed to get bat on Lasith Embuldeniya's ball.