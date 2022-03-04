IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant hits massive one-handed six in Mohali

After his 22 runs over, Rishabh Pant again decided to take on Dhananjaya de Silva in the very next over as he smashed him over the boundary for a massive six. Rishabh Pant hit his trademark one-handed six on the fifth ball of the 76th over as the Sri Lankan players watched the ball sail over the boundary rope. Pant has hit 42 sixes from his 49 innings in Test cricket.