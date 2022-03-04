 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant hits massive one-handed six in Mohali

    Rishabh Pant smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers in the first Test match at Mohali.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:35 PM

    India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers in the post-tea session on the first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Rishabh Pant hit Sri Lankan bowler Dhananjaya de Silva for a enormous one-handed six which is a popular shot amongst fans.

    Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been in a destructive mode in the post-tea session of the first Test match against Sri Lanka on day one at Mohali. Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at number 5 for India after the dismissal of milestone man Virat Kohli. The left-handed batsman took his time at the crease and built a partnership with Shreyas Iyer and steadied India's innings.

    However, after the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant decided to shift gears against the Sri Lankan bowlers and started attacking them as they looked completely clueless. Pant's onslaught began when he smashed 22 runs in an over which is a rare sight in Test cricket. He paced his innings so well that Sri Lanka's captain was finding it hard to set a field for Rishabh Pant.

    After his 22 runs over, Rishabh Pant again decided to take on Dhananjaya de Silva in the very next over as he smashed him over the boundary for a massive six. Rishabh Pant hit his trademark one-handed six on the fifth ball of the 76th over as the Sri Lankan players watched the ball sail over the boundary rope. Pant has hit 42 sixes from his 49 innings in Test cricket.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's six:

    What a shot!

    Killin it!

    Harsh!

    Fearless!

    Leader!

    IPL came early!

    Stop the war!

    LOL!

    Is he?

    His reaction!

