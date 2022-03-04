IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant falls for 96 in Mohali

Today at 6:25 PM
Swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had unleashed havoc on Day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali. However, he fell for 96 off 97 balls after fast bowler Suranga Lakmal bowled him, and with that, he was dismissed in his 90s fourth time in Test cricket at home.
India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had been stupendous on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, held in Mohali. Pant started slowly, taking 75 balls to reach his half-century, but changed gears from there on. He even took 22 off a Lasith Embuldeniya over, and continued the carnage until Suranga Lakmal came back with the second new ball in the 81st over, and cleaned him up.
Pant departed after scoring 96 off 97 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes. This was the fourth time Pant fell in the 90s at home in Test cricket. It is worth a mention that Sachin Tendulkar had fell in the 90s on six occasions at home in Tests.
At stumps, India reached 357/6, with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 45, along with Ravichandran Ashwin on 10.
Here's how Twitterati reacted after Pant's dismissal:
Bowled!
March 4, 2022
Hats off!
Brilliant innings from Rishabh Pant. He Deserved hundred but unfortunately once again he is out on 90s— Sagar Mhatre (@SagarMh10409745) March 4, 2022
Well Played!
Well played champ @RishabhPant17 👏🇮🇳— Shanu Sahay🇮🇳 (@ShanuSahay45) March 4, 2022
Don't be disappointed man😊
Your innings makes us fill crazy 🤯
Look we are here to appreciate you 🤠👏❤️@ImRo45 @DelhiCapitals @mipaltan @BCCI #RishabhPant #RohitSharma𓃵 #Cricket #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QGNENsXsOU
Absolutely!
You are a hero @RishabhPant17— piyush sharma (@piyush68583491) March 4, 2022
Heartbreak!
Heartbreak for Rishabh Pant, he misses out on a century yet again. Gone for 96 in just 97 balls, he truly deserved this hundred. A superb innings ends from Pant, unlucky to miss out there. #Rishabpant pic.twitter.com/fWuapbEdz1— Rajvinder Kaur Maan (@Rajvindermaan19) March 4, 2022
That face!
March 4, 2022
Nervous 90s
Fifth time Rishabh Pant has been dismissed in the 90s. Among designated WKs, only MS Dhoni has been dismissed as many times.— Mohd Ashraf (@ashraf07373) March 4, 2022
Pant nervous 90s:
92 vs WI Rajkot 2018
92 vs WI Hyderabad 2018
97 vs Aus Sydney 2021
91 vs Eng Chennai 2021
96 vs SL Mohali 2022#INDvSL
Great company!
Most Test dismissals in 90s in India— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 4, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar 6 in 153 innings
Sunil Gavaskar 4 in 108 innings
Rishabh Pant 4 in 9 innings
Pain!
Those pain in his eyes💔— Sushma Pandey (@ISushmaPandey) March 4, 2022
Feeling sad for Pant😣#RishabhPant #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/4QB5Vsw16H
Comeback!
March 10, 2019- Mohali crowd chanted "Dhoni, Dhoni" after Rishabh Pant missed a stumping.— Vikas Kumar (@VikashK21296234) March 4, 2022
March 04, 2022- Mohali crowd chants, "Rishabh Rishabh" when gets out on 96.
The full arc of redemption!#Rishabpant #INDvSL #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/3cqfIh9iFi
