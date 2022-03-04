 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant falls for 96 in Mohali

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant falls for 96 in Mohali

    Twitter

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant falls for 96 in Mohali

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:25 PM

    Swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had unleashed havoc on Day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali. However, he fell for 96 off 97 balls after fast bowler Suranga Lakmal bowled him, and with that, he was dismissed in his 90s fourth time in Test cricket at home.

    India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had been stupendous on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, held in Mohali. Pant started slowly, taking 75 balls to reach his half-century, but changed gears from there on. He even took 22 off a Lasith Embuldeniya over, and continued the carnage until Suranga Lakmal came back with the second new ball in the 81st over, and cleaned him up.

    Pant departed after scoring 96 off 97 balls, which included nine fours and four sixes. This was the fourth time Pant fell in the 90s at home in Test cricket. It is worth a mention that Sachin Tendulkar had fell in the 90s on six occasions at home in Tests.

    At stumps, India reached 357/6, with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 45, along with Ravichandran Ashwin on 10.

    Here's how Twitterati reacted after Pant's dismissal:

    Bowled!

    Hats off!

    Well Played!

    Absolutely!

    Heartbreak!

    That face!

    Nervous 90s

    Great company!

    Pain!

    Comeback!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down