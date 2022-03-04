IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant falls for 96 in Mohali

India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had been stupendous on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, held in Mohali. Pant started slowly, taking 75 balls to reach his half-century, but changed gears from there on. He even took 22 off a Lasith Embuldeniya over, and continued the carnage until Suranga Lakmal came back with the second new ball in the 81st over, and cleaned him up.