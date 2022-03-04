IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lasith Embuldeniya gets Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli who is playing his 100th Test match got dismissed by Sri Lanka's spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the first inning of the match. After having won the toss Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat against the visitors in the first Test match of the series. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma gave India a brisk start but could not manage to score big runs in the first innings.