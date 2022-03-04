IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lasith Embuldeniya gets Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery

Today at 1:47 PM
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli who is playing his 100th Test match got dismissed by Sri Lanka's spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the first inning of the match. After having won the toss Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat against the visitors in the first Test match of the series. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma gave India a brisk start but could not manage to score big runs in the first innings.
Following the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli walked out to bat to a rousing ovation in the Mohali stadium. The right-handed batsman again looked in good form as he struck boundaries with ease and looked threatening against the Sri Lanka bowlers.
However, in the 43rd over of India's first innings, Lasith Embuldeniya bowled a fuller-length ball around his off-stump and it spun across Virat Kohli's bat which resulted in him being clean bowled. Kohli scored 45 runs from 76 balls and struck 5 boundaries during his stay.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal:
Oh no!
@JasonRoy20 pic.twitter.com/NW29dlgZDO— Sehwag (@Sehwag54587220) March 4, 2022
He can't believe this!
March 4, 2022
So, what does it mean?
Rohit applauding virat when he got out on his 100th test pic.twitter.com/wntUAsvFgB— crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) March 4, 2022
No comments!
obsessed with this 😭 pic.twitter.com/P1MsBlf2Jv— best girl💅✨ (@awkdipti) March 4, 2022
Whole nation is sad now!
Oh shit sad news for us #Virat out after 45 runs.#ViratKohli #ViratKohli100thTest— Md Mushtaq khan (@MdMushtaqkhan3) March 4, 2022
Got used to it!
Virat Kohli fans after getting used to these situations, ki abhi aayega— Keshav (@keshavcric) March 4, 2022
Aacha khelega
Fir sablog 71st ke tweets karenge
Aur fir last mai ye bhai aise out hojaynge 😅 pic.twitter.com/hf3IHx9bdG
Yupe!
Virat Kohli misses out on 50 💔— Ashwani pathak (@Asvani_Pathak) March 4, 2022
Well played, #ViratKohli . He scored 45 runs from 76 balls including 5 fours against #SriLanka #INDvSL #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/LE7mE8AudL
Hahaha!
Good that Virat Kohli got out, now I can peacefully go attend my post-lunch lectures without having to stress about his 71st century.— tanya (@th3r2pyy) March 4, 2022
Can't see this happen again and again
Virat misses out again.. kaisi nazar lage hai usay— Reza (@rexaalona) March 4, 2022
Yes he is!
Virat out ah?— Lalitha (@Lalitha___) March 4, 2022
Ha mowa bro!
Break up lekaa Virat out haa mawa— Shankar (@Sankar03802572) March 4, 2022
