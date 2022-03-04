 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lasith Embuldeniya gets Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli got dismissed in his 100th Test match for 45.

    Twitter

    IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lasith Embuldeniya gets Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:47 PM

    Sri Lanka's left-arm-spinner Lasith Embuldeniya dismissed Virat Kohli in the first innings of his hundredth Test match which is being played in Mohali. The former Indian captain was looking in good form before he got bowled by the spinner in the forty-third over of India's first innings

    Former Indian captain Virat Kohli who is playing his 100th Test match got dismissed by Sri Lanka's spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the first inning of the match. After having won the toss Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat against the visitors in the first Test match of the series. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma gave India a brisk start but could not manage to score big runs in the first innings.

    Following the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli walked out to bat to a rousing ovation in the Mohali stadium. The right-handed batsman again looked in good form as he struck boundaries with ease and looked threatening against the Sri Lanka bowlers. 

    However, in the 43rd over of India's first innings, Lasith Embuldeniya bowled a fuller-length ball around his off-stump and it spun across Virat Kohli's bat which resulted in him being clean bowled. Kohli scored 45 runs from 76 balls and struck 5 boundaries during his stay. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal:

    Oh no!

    He can't believe this!

    So, what does it mean?

    No comments!

    Whole nation is sad now!

    Got used to it!

    Yupe!

    Hahaha!

    Can't see this happen again and again

    Yes he is!

    Ha mowa bro!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down