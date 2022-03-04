IND vs SL 2022 | ‘Man who redefined Test cricket’, Jay Shah hails Virat Kohli on playing 100th Test

Virat Kohli has become only the 12th player from his country to play 100 Tests during India’s first of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday, March 4. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has taken to Twitter to praise Kohli on his special landmark, labelling him as the 'man to redefine Test cricket'.

India’s one of the best modern-day batters, Virat Kohli became the 12th cricketer from his country to make 100th Test appearance when he took the field against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match series on Friday, March 4. Kohli was felicitated by India’s head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the match for achieving the special landmark where he presented Kohli a specially designed cap for his memorable contest.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to heap praise of Kohli's dedication, passion and determination towards the game while labelling him as the “man to redefine Test cricket”.

"His journey has been a union of emotion, passion, dedication and determination. To the man who redefined Test cricket and infused it with fresh life, congratulations @imVkohli on this landmark Test. Let's come together and celebrate #VK100," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Kohli has now joined an elite list, which comprises India’s legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and many others, who had represented the country in 100 Tests or more.

After India won the toss and opted to bat, Kohli came out to bat at No. 4 to a loud roar and a huge cheer from the fans at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. He looked solid in the middle, scoring 45 off 75 balls with the help of five fours before Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya cleaned him up in the 44th over. India reached 175/4 in 46.3 overs.