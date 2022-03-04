Australian cricketing great Rod Marsh passes away aged 74

An Australian cricketing great and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has passed away at the age of 74 in an Adelaide hospital. Sport Australia Hall of Fame confirmed the development that he died a week after suffering an heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland. Marsh played 96 Test matches from Australia from 1970 to 1984. He has 3633 runs with an average of 26.51 and a Test record of 355 dismissals by a wicketkeeper. Marsh also played 92 ODIs before retiring in 1984.