Australian cricketing great Rod Marsh passes away aged 74

Today at 8:45 AM
An Australian cricketing great and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has passed away at the age of 74 in an Adelaide hospital. Sport Australia Hall of Fame confirmed the development that he died a week after suffering an heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland. Marsh played 96 Test matches from Australia from 1970 to 1984. He has 3633 runs with an average of 26.51 and a Test record of 355 dismissals by a wicketkeeper. Marsh also played 92 ODIs before retiring in 1984.
He was first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century. He led national cricket academies in Australia and England post retirement. Marsh also has experience of being inaugural head of the International Cricket Council's world coaching academy in Dubai. He has also worked a s the chairman of selectors for two years from 2014 to 2016. He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of fame in 1985.
