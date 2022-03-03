Watch | Sreesanth's emotional celebration after getting his first wicket in 9 years

S. Sreesanth dismissed Meghalaya batsman Arya Bora during the game and celebrated by doing a full-stretched pranaam to the wicket as he got emotional after dismissing the batsman. The pacer bowled a short-pitched delivery to the batsman Aryan Bora who looked a bit surprised as the ball seemingly climbed on him and he was unable to control the shot. The ball got the edge of his bat as he got caught by the fielder giving Sreesanth his first wicket in a Ranji Trophy game after 9 years for his state team Kerala.