WATCH | Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma lavish praise on Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

The entire buzz around Indian cricket at present is regarding Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match at Mohali, where he is set to play against Sri Lanka. The likes of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma and many others showered words of praise on Kohli ahead of his special feat.
The legends of Indian cricket, who have played more than 100 Test matches for the country each, sent a special message for Virat Kohli ahead of his historic 100th Test match at Mohali, starting from 4 March between India and Sri Lanka. Kohli will become the 12th Indian to achieve the landmark when he takes the field in the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, along with Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Ishant Sharma and many others heaped praise on Kohli ahead of his special occasion. Their messages have been shared by the BCCI on the social media platforms.
"It's a huge landmark in Indian cricket, playing 100 Test matches is something that you dream of when you start playing cricket for your country. It's a great moment for Virat, it's momentous for Indian cricket," Ganguly said.
"I have personally been in that 100 Test match situation and I realise how momentous and how humongous the occasion can be."
"Virat has had a great journey, exceptional achievements, starting 11 years ago. On behalf of the BCCI and also as a former captain who has played 100 Tests, I wish him all the best. He has had a fantastic career. He still has time to achieve greater milestones," he concluded.
Former #TeamIndia Captain & Current BCCI President - @SGanguly99 - has a message for @imVkohli on his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test. 👍 👍#VK100 pic.twitter.com/yXDz4bW5Wd— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022
Let us see how the others have showed praise on Kohli:
A Very Very Special message from @VVSLaxman281 to a Very Very Special cricketer! 👍 👍— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022
Congratulations @imVkohli on your 💯th Test! 👏 👏#VK100 pic.twitter.com/ma3YcGVnE0
🗣️🗣️ "Virat has done a fantastic job for the side."— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022
For someone who has seen @imVkohli from close quarters, @ImIshant has some special words on his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test.👌👌#VK100 pic.twitter.com/GSR68eZoPi
#TeamIndia great @virendersehwag in his own unique style wishes @imVkohli on his 💯th Test. 👍 👍#VK100 pic.twitter.com/CutphkT7ba— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022
