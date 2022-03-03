WATCH | Rahul Dravid pays tribute to Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test, says ‘he has always delivered’

Today at 2:14 PM
Rahul Dravid paid a tribute to the former Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test match saying that he has always delivered in spite of being under a lot of pressure. Dravid also added that Kohli has succeeded in various conditions around the world while completing 100 Tests.
India are all set to play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Mohali and will begin from Friday. Virat Kohli will achieve a milestone in Test cricket as he will play his 100th Test in Mohali. Kohli has scored 7962 runs from 99 Test matches with an average of 50.39 with 27 centuries. Several former cricketers have congratulated the Delhi-based cricketer for achieving the milestone ahead of the Mohali Test.
India head coach Rahul Dravid is the new name to join the bandwagon. He said that Kohli has always delivered in spite of being under a lot of pressure.
"It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of. He has had a lot of pressure, lot of expectation around him. He has always delivered. He averages over 50 in 100 Test matches, succeeded in various conditions all over the world. And only if you do that, can you actually achieve something like a 100 Test matches," Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI.
"(It's) nice for Indian cricket to have someone again who has played 100 Test matches. Truly well deserved! Someone who has had to work hard for it; it's not come easy. But he has been willing to put in that time and effort.”
