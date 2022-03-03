Virat Kohli has left a legacy for world cricket, opines Dinesh Karthik

During his interview on ICC review, Dinesh Karthik said, “I do not think Virat Kohli has just left a legacy for Indian cricket, he has left a legacy for world cricket. The intensity with which India has played Test cricket for the last few years has been phenomenal. The world has been amazed by how much energy Virat can bring. People all around the globe enjoyed that. I think Kohli brought fitness to the table and he has made that a mandate, people have followed that and you can see the standard of fielding has gone up two notches”.