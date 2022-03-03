Virat Kohli has left a legacy for world cricket, opines Dinesh Karthik

Today at 11:56 AM
Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been all praise for Virat Kohli as he gears up for his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka which will begin on March 4 and will be played in Mohali. Dinesh Karthik feels that Virat Kohli has left a legacy for world cricket which is a big thing.
Senior Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik hs talked about Virat Kohli ahead of his hundredth Test match. Virat Kohli has been phenomenal as a cricketer and his achievements are brilliant if you look at his career so far. The former India captain will take the field against Sri Lanka on March 4 for his milestone match as he becomes only the 12th cricketer for India to achieve this feat. Dinesh Karthik while speaking on ICC review spoke on how Virat Kohli has left a lasting legacy in Test cricket.
During his interview on ICC review, Dinesh Karthik said, “I do not think Virat Kohli has just left a legacy for Indian cricket, he has left a legacy for world cricket. The intensity with which India has played Test cricket for the last few years has been phenomenal. The world has been amazed by how much energy Virat can bring. People all around the globe enjoyed that. I think Kohli brought fitness to the table and he has made that a mandate, people have followed that and you can see the standard of fielding has gone up two notches”.
Virat Kohli's illustrious career has been nothing short of spectacular both as a batsman as well as a captain, especially in Test cricket. The former India skipper has led India in 68 Test matches out of which he managed to win 40 which is a massive achievement in itself. However, Dinesh Karthik during the chat was asked to shed light upon what he thought was Virat Kohli's major highlight when he was captain of the team.
To this, Dinesh Karthik said, "I think for me, it would be the Australia tour of India when India lost the first Test in Pune on a rank turner. A lot of eyeballs were raised on how can India lose on a turning pitch but after that, they played in Bengaluru, things just went on an upward curve after that. Backs were against the wall after the first Test".
