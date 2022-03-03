India to play 5 T20Is against South Africa after IPL 2022

Today at 9:19 AM
The cricket fever is not set to cease even after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that South Africa will be coming to India. The visitors will play a five-match T20I series against Rohit Sharma's men as both teams look to prepare for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia in October.
It is being reported that the series will begin 10 days after the conclusion of IPL 2022. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the series will be played in multiple cities. The cities that will be hosting the games will be Cuttack, Vizag, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.
The Indian team will be brimming with confidence after two back-to-back series victories against Sri Lanka and West Indies in the shortest format of the game. The series could be good from India's point of view as they look to prepare for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in Australia from October this year.
Earlier it was being reported that Bengaluru and Nagpur were the two cities that were supposed to hos two out of the 5 T20Is. However, Cuttack and Vizag were given the games probably because the two cities missed out on the T20I games in the recently concluded series against the West Indies.
