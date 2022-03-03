IND vs SL 2022 | Virat Kohli made everyone love Test cricket, opines Irfan Pathan

India are all set to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with the opening fixture in Mohali from Friday. It will be the start of Test captaincy for Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will play for the first time after resigning as Test captain. However, this will be a special game for Kohli as he will complete 100 Tests after the fixture. The Delhi-based cricketer has scored 7962 runs from 99 Test matches with an average of 50.39 so far. Several former cricketers have congratulated Kohli for his achievement ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka.