    IND vs SL 2022 | Virat Kohli made everyone love Test cricket, opines Irfan Pathan

    Virat Kohli will play 100th Test of his career against Sri Lanka on Friday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:41 PM

    Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has congratulated Virat Kohli for his achievement on social media ahead of the latter's 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Pathan believes that Virat Kohli made everyone love Test cricket when it was limping and he was the magical physio for the game.

    India are all set to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with the opening fixture in Mohali from Friday. It will be the start of Test captaincy for Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will play for the first time after resigning as Test captain. However, this will be a special game for Kohli as he will complete 100 Tests after the fixture. The Delhi-based cricketer has scored 7962 runs from 99 Test matches with an average of 50.39 so far. Several former cricketers have congratulated Kohli for his achievement ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka. 

    Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is the latest name to join the list as he has praised Kohli for his contribution in elevating the status of Test cricket. Taking to social media, Irfan wrote that Kohli made everyone love Test cricket while it was limping. 

    "Test cricket was limping and that's when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered and He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations @imVkohli on your remarkable achievement," tweeted Irfan.

    The initial plan was to play Mohali Test behind closed doors, but now, fans can enjoy Kohli achieving the milestone as some crowd will be allowed. 

