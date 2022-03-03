IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma picks his favourite Virat Kohli innings ahead of latter’s 100th Test

India’s newly named all-format captain Rohit Sharma has been a teammate of Virat Kohli for the last 15 years. Rohit, on the eve of Kohli’s 100th Test match, scheduled to take place in Mohali on March 4 against Sri Lanka, has revealed his favourite Kohli knock so far in the international circuit.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries in Test cricket before he is set to take the field for the 100th appearance for India in red-ball cricket against Sri Lanka, in the first of the two-match series in Mohali.

Ahead of Kohli’s historic feat, India’s present all-format captain Rohit Sharma, who has been playing with Kohli for almost 15 years in national colours, picked his favourite knock from Kohli’s stupendous career. Rohit also explained why he chose that Kohli innings.

When asked his favourite Kohli knock, Rohit picked Kohli’s Test hundred in South Africa, back in 2013.

“As an individual, my best memory of him is his Test hundred against South Africa in 2013. The pitch we were batting on was very challenging; it had a lot of bounce and a lot of us were playing a Test in South Africa for the first time," Rohit said in the virtual press conference ahead of the Mohali Test.

“To then face Steyn, Morkel, Philander and Kallis… it was never going to be easy but the way Virat batted in that match, scoring hundred in the first innings and 90 odd in the second was sensational. It was one of his best knocks. He made a hundred in Perth in 2018 too but I think the one in South Africa beats that."

Speaking about their favourite memory as teammates, Rohit named the victory in Australia for the first time in 2018/2019 is still his favourite.

“As a team, my favourite memory is the series which we won in Australia in 2018. It was a great series and Virat was the captain,” he stated.

Kohli had been to South Africa once in 2010/11 as well but only for limited-overs series. The 2013 tour was Kohli’s first visit there for a Test assignment. In the first innings of the first Test in Johannesburg, Kohli made 119 and almost got another in the second.