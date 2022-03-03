IND vs SL 2022 | It has been one hell of a ride for Virat Kohli and it will continue to be in coming years, says Rohit Sharma

Today at 4:03 PM
India captain Rohit Sharma has said that it has been a brilliant journey for Virat Kohli playing for India all these years and will continue to be in coming years ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka. The Test fixture against Sri Lanka in Mohali will be the 100th Test of Kohli’s career.
India will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from Friday in Mohali. Rohit Sharma starts his full-time Test captaincy with the series. Virat Kohli will also reach a special milestone as he will complete 100 Test matches in his career becoming the 71st player to do so. Kohli has scored 7962 runs in 99 Test matches with an average of 50.39. Sharing his views on Kohli’s impressive career Rohit stated that he had played a crucial role in helping Indian Test team achieve new heights.
"It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years," said Rohit during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Kohli exited from Test captaincy after the series against South Africa and Rohit wil start his journey in the leadership role. He has been a successful leader and will want to achieve the same kind of success in red-ball cricket. Rohit said that he is looking to do the right things with the right players in the squad.
"I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format,” he stated.
“What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he (Kohli) left.”
Kohli has not been able to register a century in international cricket since 2019 and the team will be hopeful that he will end the century drought playing a match winning knock for Indian team.
