IND vs SL 2022 | Kusal Mendis still not fit, Niroshan Dickwella returns for the first Test, says Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has informed that Kusal Mendis still not fit and will miss the game while Niroshan Dickwella will return to the squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will play the first Test of the two-match series against India, scheduled to begin from Friday.

Sri Lanka are all set to play against India in the first of the two-match Test series in Mohali. The visitors will look to register a victory in the series. Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis were banned for a year after they breached bio-bubble protocols during Sri Lanka’s tour of England last year. Revealing the line-up for the series, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne revealed that Niroshan Dickwella will be back in the squad after serving his ban. On the other hand Kusal Mendis will miss the game due to hamstring injury.

"Dickwella will be the wicketkeeper, (pacer) Dushmantha Chameera will be rested and will be available for the pink ball Test and Mendis has been ruled out," he said on the eve of the first Test.

Karunaratne will be leading the country in its 300th Test. It will be a great achievement for him. Also, BCCI has allowed 50% of the stadium capacity for the game. It will be also special occasion for Virat Kohli as he will play his 100th Test. Karunaratne revealed that it is a great honor for him to lead the team in the 300th Test.

"That's a great feeling...captaining in the country's 300th Test. I did not expect it. It is a great honour for me. I will try my best to give the best result for Sri Lanka," he stated.

"I came to know it is Virat's 100th Test. A good decision from the BCCI to allow 50 per cent crowd.”

India will play the series without the services of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Karunaratne said that the team is training hard and they have plans for the opposition players.

"Sri Lankan players have been training hard and everybody is in good shape. Hopefully they will produce good form in the two Tests. Yeah, we have a few plans. some youngsters are playing... they are supposed to fill Rahane and Pujara place. We are trying to execute the plans,” he stated.