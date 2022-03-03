IND vs SL 2022 | Don’t be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in the series, says Sunil Gavsakar

There are some changes in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami make a return to the squad after taking rest for a series. The team will play without Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara after a long time as they have been kept out of the team due to poor batting form. All the attention ahead of the first Test is on Kohli as it will be a historic Test for him but former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has said that Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact in the series and will take at least two five-wicket hauls.