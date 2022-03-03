IND vs SL 2022 | Don’t be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in the series, says Sunil Gavsakar

Today at 6:04 PM
Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact in Test series against Sri Lanka with at least two five-wicket hauls. Gavaskar further added that Bumrah has a knack to pick wickets in any playing conditions and the opposition does not make much difference for him.
India are all set to play a two-match Test series starting from Friday in Mohali against Sri Lanka. The Mohali Test will be 100th of his career for Virat Kohli and he is the talk of the town currently. Kohli will achieve a special milestone with the match and the fans are hopeful that he will also end his century drought.
There are some changes in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami make a return to the squad after taking rest for a series. The team will play without Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara after a long time as they have been kept out of the team due to poor batting form. All the attention ahead of the first Test is on Kohli as it will be a historic Test for him but former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has said that Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact in the series and will take at least two five-wicket hauls.
"Don't be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in these two Test matches. Any kind of conditions, he will get you wickets at the start, he will get you wickets anytime. So I don't think it makes a difference," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“Not a lot of bowlers, fast bowlers in particular, unless they are injured, like to be kept away because the careers are short for the fast bowlers, batters can play till 35-40, there are very few fast bowlers who go beyond 34-35.”
After a loss in Test series against South Africa where Kohli captained the team for the last time, bowlers will be looking forward to putting on a brilliant performance.
