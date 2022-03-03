Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara demoted in BCCI's central contracts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday released an updated list for the new central contracts for Indian cricketers. In the new list, former India vice-captain in Test cricket Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were demoted after being dropped for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The Test specialists who were unable to perform in the Test series against South Africa are no longer a part of the A grade contracts that are issued by the BCCI.