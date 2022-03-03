Deepak Chahar slightly ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on basis of performance, says Irfan Pathan

Today at 10:27 AM
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on who according to him has the edge when it comes to getting selected in the team. Irfan Pathan feels if recent performances are factored in, then Deepak Chahar is ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he has done slightly better recently.
India has had a dominant run in the T20I format since Rohit Sharma took over as skipper. The Men in Blue have not lost a game in the last two series that they have played against Sri Lanka and the West Indies. The team has performed brilliantly even in the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. India's bench strength has been tested and all of the players who got an opportunity passed with flying colours.
The bowling department of the Indian team has been especially good as they have done well in pressure situations and even gave wickets at the beginning of the opposition's innings consistently. Indian fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been a big reason for the team's success in the last two series.
While both bowlers are similar in their style yet former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels Deepak Chahar has the edge over senior paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar when it comes to getting selected in the team.
During a chat with Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said, "On the basis of their recent performances, I believe Deepak Chahar is slightly ahead. Yes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been doing well in the past few games, but when it comes to batting, Chahar has improved a lot. On the basis of that, I think he is ahead of Bhuvi”.
Deepak Chahar is out of action as of now after suffering an injury in the third T20I against West Indies last month.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.