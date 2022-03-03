Deepak Chahar slightly ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on basis of performance, says Irfan Pathan

India has had a dominant run in the T20I format since Rohit Sharma took over as skipper. The Men in Blue have not lost a game in the last two series that they have played against Sri Lanka and the West Indies. The team has performed brilliantly even in the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. India's bench strength has been tested and all of the players who got an opportunity passed with flying colours.