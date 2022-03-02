WATCH: Star Sports shares a fascinating promo for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test

Today at 5:07 PM
After a 3-0 win in the T20Is, Rohit Sharma-led in-form Team India will be hosting Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, starting from March 4. The first match of the series will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, which will also be former India captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match.
This will also be Virat Kohli’s first Test match as non-captain for India since he relinquished the position after losing the away Test series against South Africa in January.
Captioning the promo ahead of the 100th Test of Virat Kohli, host broadcaster Star Sports wrote on their social media handle: “The 🤴 who makes us #BelieveInBlue is ready for his 💯th Test! 🙌 us if you’re in for a #ViratKohli special in the 1st Paytm #INDvSL Test!”
Kohli was initially supposed to play his 100th Test match during the series-deciding third Test against South Africa at Cape Town in January. However, he missed the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg after suffering an upper back spasm, and, as a result, KL Rahul was named India’s stand-in captain for that match.
