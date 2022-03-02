Reports |Setback for Chennai Super Kings as Deepak Chahar set to miss part of IPL 2022

Today at 6:18 PM
Chennai Super kings fast-bowler Deepak Chahar is set to miss a major part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) according to reports. Deepak Chahar had got injured in the third T20I against West Indies in February and following which the fast bowler was ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka.
Deepak Chahar is set to miss a major part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) according to reports. This comes as a massive blow for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings who had bought the fast bowler for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction which took place in Bengaluru on February 12th and 13th.
The right-arm fast bowler had suffered an injury in the third T20I of the series against West Indies. Deepak Chahar's injury occurred when the pacer was bowling the third over of the West Indies innings when he suddenly pulled up mid-way in his run-up and was seen holding his hamstring. Since then, Deepak Chahar has been out of action and was unavailable for selection for the series against Sri Lanka.
According to a report by espncricinfo, Deepak Chahar suffered a quadricep tear during the third T20I against West Indies and it will take several weeks for the injury to heal. Which makes his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL which begins from March 26 to May 29 doubtful.
The report further states that Chennai Super Kings are waiting for a final report from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) located in Bengaluru where Deepak Chahar is currently rehabilitating.
The Chennai Super Kings team under the leadership of MS Dhoni will start training in Surat as they prepare for the upcoming season of the IPL. However, according to reports, MS Dhoni has already landed in Surat alongside the support staff on Wednesday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.