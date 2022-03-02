PAK vs AUS 2022 | Pakistan replace Covid-19 positive Haris Rauf with Naseem Shah for first Test

Now, Pakistan have suffered another huge blow with fast-bowler Haris Rauf testing positive for Covid-19, which rules him out of the series opener. Rauf had cleared a Covid test on arrival in Islamabad on February 28, but tested positive for the virus from a Rapid Antigen Test a day later. He will remain in isolation for five days and will re-join the squad after returning a negative test at the end of his isolation period.