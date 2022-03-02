‘It can be a hard one to swallow’, Dinesh Karthik on Wriddhiman Saha's axing from India’s Test squad

Wriddhiman Saha, India’s 37-year-old wicket-keeper, was left out from the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting from March 4 in Mohali. Instead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked Rishabh Pant and KS Bharat as wicketkeepers. Later, Saha revealed that he was told by India’s present head coach Rahul Dravid that the team management would look to move on from him and will groom Bharat on the sidelines.