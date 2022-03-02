Ireland confirm busy 2022 home summer schedule, to play two T20Is against India in June

Cricket Ireland (CI) have announced a busy home summer as preparation for their 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year. They will play against India, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan in a combined 15 matches – all limited-overs fixtures – in their 2022 home summer. However, their five-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is currently being finalised, will have confirmed dates and venues soon.

India will be the first tourists of the summer in Ireland, playing two T20Is in Malahide on June 26 and 28 before they tour to England, which starts with last summer's rescheduled fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston on July 1. India last played in Ireland back in 2018, winning a two-match T20I series 2-0.

After the India series, New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Ireland between July 10 and 22, with the ODI leg of the tour held at Malahide and the T20Is at Stormont. South Africa will then play two T20Is against Ireland in Bristol, on August 3 and 5 respectively. The summer will conclude with the Afghanistan series, with details yet to be confirmed.

“2022 is set to be the biggest summer of international cricket ever in Ireland, with Irish cricket fans able to enjoy watching some of the world’s best players on show,” said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland in a release.

“We are delighted to welcome back India Men’s team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017. Just as important, given we will shortly after be heading to a T20 World Cup, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks go to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series,” Deutrom added.