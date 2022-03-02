Reports | IPL teams to start training in Mumbai from mid-March, 5 practice venues being looked at

According to reports from PTI, it is said that five practice venues have been shortlisted for the training of teams. The Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thanethe Dr. DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the upcoming edition of the IPL.