Reports | IPL teams to start training in Mumbai from mid-March, 5 practice venues being looked at

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from March 26 and preparations for the same are in full swing. Players, as well as teams, are looking forward to starting their training for the upcoming edition of the IPL and it is being reported that teams will begin their training from March 14 or March 15 this year.
According to reports from PTI, it is said that five practice venues have been shortlisted for the training of teams. The Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thanethe Dr. DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the upcoming edition of the IPL.
It is being reported that players will start coming to Mumbai from March 8 as they look to get ready for the season. The Maharashtra government also conducted meetings with the MCA and BCCI to ensure IPL goes smoothly in the state. This year all league games will be played in the state.
It is also being reported that the players who arrive for the IPL will have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles. In isolation, the players will undergo in-room RT PCR testing three times, first on day one, second on day three and the final one on day five.
