IND vs SL 2022 | Virat Kohli 38 runs away from 8000 run milestone in Test cricket

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be playing his historic 100th Test match in the upcoming game against Sri Lanka which begins from March 4 in Mohali. Virat Kohli is nearing another milestone as he needs 38 runs to enter the elite list of batters who have scored 8000 runs in Test cricket.
Virat Kohli is the hot topic ahead of India's first Test match against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to begin in Mohali on March 4, 2022. The former Indian captain will be playing his hundredth Test match against the visitors which is one of the biggest milestones in any cricketer's career.
However, Virat Kohli is nearing another massive feat as he gets ready to take the field against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman is 38 runs away from reaching 8000 runs in Test cricket which will be another feather in Virat Kohli's cap. It is a big achievement for the former Indian skipper as very few cricketers have been able to score as many runs in the longest format of the game.
Virat Kohli who is only the 12th player from India to play 100 Test matches, will become the fifth-fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket if he does it in his next game. The thirty-three-year-old batsman will join greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid.
Indian fans, as well as Virat Kohli, will be hoping to score a century in this game. Kohli is one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket but has been unable to score a century in any format of the game. The last time Virat Kohli scored a century was in 2019 against Bangladesh during the pink-ball Test match which took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
With fans being allowed to witness Virat Kohli's historic Test match, it will be icing on the cake if he manages to get a big knock in front of spectators in Mohali.
